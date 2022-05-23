Western Hills logo

The Western Hills High School Basketball Camp will be June 6-8 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. each day.

The camp is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade regardless of skill level. The camp will focus on the basic fundamentals of basketball: shooting, passing, rebounding, defense and ball handling.

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in competitions such as hot shot, free throw, and 3 on 3.

The camp instructors will be the coaching staff at Western Hills as well as current and former players.

Each camper will receive a basketball for attending the camp.

The cost is $40. Checks can be made out to Western Hills Boys’ Basketball and mailed to 100 Doctors Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Campers may pre-register or register the day of the camp.

For more information contact Geoff Cody at 502-875-8400 or stephen.cody@franklin.kyschools.us.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription