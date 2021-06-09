Western Hills logo

The Western Hills High School Basketball Camp will be June 19 from 9 a.m.-noon at WHHS.

The camp is open to boys and girls in grades K-8 regardless of skill level. The camp will focus on the basic fundamentals of basketball — shooting, passing, rebounding, defense and ballhandling, and campers will have the opportunity to participate in different competitions.

Camp instructors will be the WHHS coaching staff and current and former players.

Each camper will receive a basketball for attending camp.

The cost is $30, and campers may preregister or register the day of the camp.

For more information contact WHHS boys head basketball coach Geoff Cody at 502-875-8400 or Stephen.cody@franklin.kyschools.us.

