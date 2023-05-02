The Western Hills High School basketball camp will take place June 5-7 from 6-8:30 p.m. at WHHS.

The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades K-8. It will focus on the basic fundamentals of basketball: shooting, passing, rebounding, defense and ball handling.

