Western Hills’ boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead and went on to defeat Frankfort 65-55 Friday at WHHS.

The Wolverines (15-10) led 14-6 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime.

Western Hills logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription