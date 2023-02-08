Western Hills’ boys basketball team defeated Anderson County 51-41 Saturday at WHHS.

Walter Campbell had a double-double with 20 points and 21 rebounds for the Wolverines, and Javeon Campbell was in double figures with 12 points.

Western Hills logo

