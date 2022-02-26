022622.BBall-WH Stone-GCrossing Burrell_ly.JPG

Western Hills' Austin Stone tries to drive past Great Crossing's Junius Burrell in the 41st District championship game Friday night. WHHS will play at Frederick Douglass Tuesday in the first round of the 11th Region tournament. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Western Hills’ boys basketball team will open 11th Region tournament play Tuesday at Frederick Douglass at 7:30 p.m.

WHHS (15-14) lost to Great Crossing in the 41st District tournament, and Frederick Douglass (17-14) defeated Henry Clay 57-54 in overtime Friday in the 42nd District final.

All four first-round games will be played Tuesday with district winners hosting district runners-up.

In the other first-round games it’s Lexington Catholic vs. Henry Clay, Madison Central vs. Great Crossing, and Dunbar vs. Madison Southern.

The winner of the Western Hills-Frederick Douglass game will be play the winner of the Madison Southern-Dunbar matchup Friday in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m., and the winners of the other two games will play in the semifinals Friday at 6:15 p.m.

The championship game will be March 7 at 7 p.m. The semifinals and final will be played at Eastern Kentucky University.

The 11th Region champion will advance to the UK HealthCare Boys Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament to be played March 16-19 at Rupp Arena.

