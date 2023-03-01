RICHMOND — Tuesday’s 11th Region tournament opener didn’t go the way Western Hills’ boys basketball team wanted it to go.
But for WHHS coach Geoff Cody, the game was a snapshot, not a complete picture of the season the Wolverines had.
“It just got away from us a little bit tonight,” Cody said, “but like I just told these guys here, this loss does not define them, the season that they had.”
Western Hills lost to Madison Central 87-51 Tuesday in the first round of the regional tournament, ending its season at 17-12.
Madison Central will play Frederick Douglass Saturday in the semifinals at Eastern Kentucky University.
“We set a goal on Dec. 30 to win out,” Cody said. “This is our fourth loss since Dec. 30, and two of those were to Great Crossing.”
Dec. 30 was the day that WHHS senior Walter Campbell, who had ACL surgery in August, played his first game of the season.
The Wolverines had a seven-game winning streak from Jan. 21 to Feb. 3. They lost to Woodford County on Feb. 6 and ran off four straight wins before losing to Great Crossing Friday in triple overtime in the 41st District championship game.
Western Hills sophomore Javeon Campbell went over 1,000 points in his career in the district final.
Madison Central, winner of the 44th District, came into Tuesday’s game with an 18-14 record.
The first quarter was close, with the Indians leading 15-12 when it ended, but Javeon Campbell was whistled for two fouls in the first three minutes of the game, and Walter Campbell had two fouls in the first half.
Madison Central led 35-24 at halftime.
“Madison Central is a good team,” Cody said. “They’re a brand name. In the last 10 years they’ve won a state championship. They’re a good team, and we knew coming into the game that No. 11 [Jaden West] and No. 12 [Jaylen Davis], they can score in bunches.
“We knew going in we didn’t want them to get hot, and they did. But that doesn’t define our team.”
The Indians broke the game open in the third quarter, going on a 23-4 run over the last 5:48 of the period to push the lead to 64-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Davis finished the game with 31 points, going 13-for-26 from the field and 5-for-10 from 3-point range, and West scored 24 points.
Elijah Thompson was Western Hills’ leading scorer with 14 points, and David Jackson was in double figures with 13 points. Walter Campbell finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“I told them what they’ve done, what they’ve done for our school, for our community, the amount of people that traveled down here tonight to this game, it’s amazing, and it’s hard,” Cody said.
“The hardest part for me is to watch kids like (seniors) Walter Campbell and David Jackson and Josiah Lemon walk out. When we get on a bus this summer to go play a game, Josiah, Walter and David aren’t going to be there, and that’s the hardest part, saying bye to kids like that. They have meant so much to this program, and I’m proud of them.”
This has been the Wolverines’ most successful season in 16 years.
“The last time we won 17 games was 2007,” Cody said. “People know who we are now, and like I’ve said, we’re 14-0 last the two years in the city, I’m proud.
“I told them I’m the lucky one. I got to be a part of something special this year, and we’ll see if we can run it back next year.”
WESTERN HILLS (51) — Austin Stone 3, Elijah Thompson 14, Javeon Campbell 8, David Jackson 13, Walter Campbell 11, Cameron Flynn 2.
MADISON CENTRAL (87) — Landon Ray 6, Jaden West 24, Jaylen Davis 31, Eli Steele 2, Robby Todd 18, Cody Morrison 3, Jonah Haskins 3.
