Zach Semones scored 26 points and Walter Campbell had a double-double as Western Hills’ boys basketball team defeated Boone County 84-66 Saturday on the last day of the Henry County Invitational.
Campbell finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds. Also in double figures for WHHS were Matson Wainwright with 16 points and Rafael Ruiz with 14.
Rounding out the scoring were Eric Gabbard with nine points, Noah Smith with six and DJ Outlaw with two points.
WHHS (6-4) plays its next game at home Friday against district rival Franklin County.