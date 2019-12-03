Western Hills’ boys basketball team defeated Owen County 66-41 Tuesday to win its home opener at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
WHHS had three players in double figures, led by Zach Semones with 18 points. Walter Campbell had 12 points, and Eric Gabbard chipped in 10.
Also scoring for the Wolverines were Rafael Ruiz with eight points, Noah Smith with six, Mason Sattterley and Keith Wickers with five points each, and Matson Wainwright with two points.
Western Hills plays its next game at home Thursday against Lexington Christian.