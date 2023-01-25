Western Hills’ boys basketball team kept its win streak going Tuesday, beating The Frankfort Christian Academy 82-49 at WHHS.

“It was a good win for us,” said WHHS coach Geoff Cody, whose team won its third straight game. “It’s a district win. Every time you win it’s a good win, especially after last night’s game with Tates Creek. We flat battled last night, and we came out tonight and didn’t have a letdown. That was big.”

