The Frankfort Christian Academy's Noah Sowders (1) looks over his team's offense as Western Hills' David Jackson (5) moves in on defense Tuesday at WHHS. Western Hills won 82-49. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Will Nguyen (21) drives on Weston Jones, center, and Micah Sowders (10) of The Frankfort Christian Academy Tuesday at WHHS. Trailing the play is TFCA's Noah Sowders (1). Western Hills won 82-49. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills’ boys basketball team kept its win streak going Tuesday, beating The Frankfort Christian Academy 82-49 at WHHS.
“It was a good win for us,” said WHHS coach Geoff Cody, whose team won its third straight game. “It’s a district win. Every time you win it’s a good win, especially after last night’s game with Tates Creek. We flat battled last night, and we came out tonight and didn’t have a letdown. That was big.”
The Wolverines defeated Tates Creek 66-63 Monday.
TFCA was also coming off a win Monday, and a historical one at that.
“We beat Berea by 12 last night for our first region win,” TFCA coach Aaron Bennett said. “It was a big win for us, and we’ve beaten three public schools this year. We’re starting to do some big things with our program.”
The win over Berea was the Royals’ first against an 11th Region opponent in the program’s history. TFCA was 0-24 against 11th Region teams going into the Berea game.
On Tuesday, the Wolverines’ size was a problem for TFCA. Western Hills led 19-5 after the first quarter and 43-11 at halftime.
“We couldn’t stop them in the post,” Bennett said. “We haven’t seen that kind of size. We got knocked off balance going to the net. Their size had a big impact for them, but we played better in the second half and played them pretty even in the second half.”
The score was 61-35 going into the fourth quarter.
WHHS had three players in double figures, led by Elijah Thompson with a game-high 24 points. Javeon Campbell scored 19, and David Jackson finished with 14 points.
“David had a good game, and Elijah was aggressive taking the ball to the hoop,” Cody said. “As we’re going along, more and more kids are stepping up and that’s what we need.”
Western Hills (10-9) plays at Franklin County Friday at 7:30 p.m., and the Wolverines return to FCHS Saturday when they take on Collegiate at 1 p.m. in the Gary Moore Classic.
TFCA (9-13) is hosting the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference tournament Friday and Saturday. The Royals play their first game Friday at 7 p.m. against Heritage Academy, and play continues all day Saturday.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (49) — Noah Sowders 18, Micah Sowders 20, Jayden Fannin 4, Weston Jones 7.
WESTERN HILLS (82) — Austin Stone 4, Elijah Thompson 24, Javeon Campbell 19, David Jackson 14, Walter Campbell 8, Will Wilder 7, Cameron Flynn 4, Josiah Lemon 2.
• TFCA had won its last two games before playing WHHS Tuesday.
The Royals defeated Berea 81-69 Monday at TFCA.
Noah Sowders scored 32 points, Jones scored 20, and Fannin was in double figures with 11 points. Rounding out the scoring were Micah Sowders with eight points, Caleb David with six, and Ford Cull with four points.
TFCA shot 56% from the field, led by Jones who made eight of his nine field goal attempts.
Micah Sowders led the Royals with nine rebounds, and Jones had eight.
TFCA won its homecoming game Thursday, defeating the Kentucky School for the Deaf 55-30.
Jones had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Micah Sowders had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Also scoring for the Royals were Grant Asher with six points, David with five, Conner McQueary with four, Cull with three, and Stephen Driskell with two points.
• Western Hills had four players in double figures, led by Walter Campbell with a double-double of 20 points and 18 rebounds, in its win at home Monday over Tates Creek.
Thompson scored 16 points, and Javeon Campbell and Stone each scored 12. Jackson rounded out the scoring with six points.
