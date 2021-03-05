Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ boys basketball team ended its regular season with a 58-51 victory at home Friday over Lafayette.

The game was tied 39-39 after three quarters. WHHS scored the first five points of the fourth quarter on a basket by Eric Gabbard and a 3-pointer by Zach Semones, and the Wolverines kept the lead the rest of the way.

Western Hills held a slim 18-17 lead after the first quarter and was ahead 28-24 at halftime.

Lafayette (9-12) outscored WHHS 15-11 in the third quarter to tie the game.

Walter Campbell and Gabbard each had a double-double for the Wolverines. Campbell finished with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds while Gabbard had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Semones was in double figures with 17 points, and Austin Stone, Jake Dicken and Mason Satterly each scored three points.

WHHS (9-12) plays its next game in the 41st District tournament, which will be played at Western Hills the week of March 15.

The tournament draw will be Sunday afternoon at WHHS.

