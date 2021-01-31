Western Hills logo

Western Hills' boys basketball team went 1-1 over the weekend, winning 59-57 at Model Friday and losing 71-65 to Tates Creek Saturday in the Gary Moore Classic at Franklin County.

In Friday's game, Zach Semones led WHHS with 22 points, and Walter Campbell was in double figures with 13 points.

Also scoring for the Wolverines were Kolton Perkins with six points, Jayden Myers and Jake Dicken with five points each, and Austin Stone and Eric Gabbard with four points each.

Semones was Western Hills' top scorer Saturday with 28 points, and Campbell finished with 20 points.

Dicken scored six points, followed by Perkins with five, Keith Wickers with four, and Gabbard with two points.

WHHS (4-5) plays at Danville Monday.

