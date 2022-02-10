Wednesday’s boys basketball game between Western Hills and Franklin County was, as it’s always been, a district game between crosstown rivals.
But to WHHS coach Geoff Cody, after his team won 77-67 at home, it took on another dimension.
“It’s always kind of been, ‘well, you’re playing Western Hills, so everybody gets to play. It’s going to be that type of win,’” Cody said. “But we’ve built this thing, and it’s been a process, and tonight was rewarding to see how far we’ve come.
“And now when teams play us, they have to bring their game. We have some dudes who can play. Walter (Campbell), gosh almighty, he’s a beast. When he gets a full head of steam like he did a couple times tonight, I wouldn’t get in front of him.”
It was Franklin County that led after the first quarter, 15-14, with Jayden Mattison getting a couple of rebounds and putbacks and Zac Cox putting up four points.
But Cox injured an ankle in the second quarter, and Mattison suffered an apparent broken nose in the third quarter. Cox returned to the game and led FCHS with 27 points, but Mattison didn’t come back.
“That was a big momentum swing, losing him, his energy,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said about Mattison.” I thought, especially early, he had some big offensive rebounds, putbacks, buckets around there early, and then early in the second quarter Zac went out with the ankle.”
WHHS scored the first five points of the second quarter to go ahead 19-16, and the Wolverines stayed in front the rest of the way.
“That was big, to be able to keep the lead,” Cody said. “We knew they weren’t going to go away. There was one stretch we were up 12 or 11 and we made some silly mistakes and gave them four points, but they were making plays.”
That came in the fourth quarter, which started with WHHS leading 51-47. A 12-4 run to start the period put Western Hills ahead 63-51.
The Flyers cut the lead to eight points midway through the fourth but couldn’t make a bigger dent.
“They got a couple runs on us,” Moore said. “They went up nine (in the second quarter).
“I think Javeon (Campbell) hit the first 3 of his career, “ he said with a laugh, “and Walter got a steal and dunk. They went up nine and we fought right back. Early in the third they did the same thing and we fought right back.
“It’s hard for us to sustain. Jayden is our energy guy.”
Zach Semones led WHHS with 27 points, followed by Walter Campbell with 21 and Javeon Campbell with 14.
“Javeon, was big as usual,” Cody said. “Zach got rolling tonight, an I thought Jake Dicken had a really good second half. I tell you someone who does a lot, and it’s not going to show up in the stat line, and that’s Elijah Thompson.
“He does a lot for us and it doesn’t show up in points, but he does a lot of little things for us that are huge. I thought Austin Stone played a better game tonight than over there (at FCHS).”
It’s more than Walter Campbell’s game that impresses Moore.
“I told Walter after the game he’s a really nice player and I think he represents our community as a whole very well, but not just how he acts on the court but off the court,” Moore said. “You know sometimes when you’re a good player and you can do some things other people can’t, it’s real easy to beat your chest and show off, and he doesn’t do that. I appreciate that.”
WHHS is now 5-2 in the district and FCHS is 1-5. Franklin County’s next game is a district matchup at home Friday against Frankfort.
Western Hills plays at Madison Southern Friday, hosts Casey County Saturday and plays at Frankfort Monday in a district game.
FRANKLIN CO. (67) — Kiyas White 9, Zack Claudio 6, Gavin Hurst 6, Jayden Mattison 8, Dominick Taylor 2, Andrew Chenault 3, Zac Cox 27, Max Mulder 4, Lynden Moore 2.
WESTERN HILLS (77) — Austin Stone 4, Elijah Thompson 4, Walter Campbell 21, Zach Semones 27, Jake Dicken 7, Javeon Campbell 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.