Western Hills’ boys basketball team lost a lot of experience from last year’s team, but the Wolverines have added some new wrinkles this season.
“We have a lot of older players but not a lot of varsity experience,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said, “but we have some things we haven’t had in the past. We’re big; we have some height.
“Eric Gabbard is 6-7 and played some last year, and DJ Outlaw is 6-2. (Sophomore) Walter Campbell is 6-2. He has a big body and plays hard.”
WHHS graduated all five starters from last year’s team. This year’s seniors are Outlaw, Matson Wainwright and Rafael Ruiz.
Among this year’s juniors are Gabbard, Kolton Perkins and Zach Semones, a transfer from The Frankfort Christian Academy.
Semones scored 866 points last season for the Royals and averaged 29.9 points per game, both second in the state.
“Even though we lost 3-point shooting with Peyton (Cody), we added Zach Semones,” Cody said. “Cameron Loman, at 6-1, got the most out of his ability inside, but now we have some height.
“We lost James Robertson and Carlos Gonzalez, but now steps up Noah Smith, who has a lot of energy. We have Matson and Rafael Ruiz, who help with the quickness we lost with Carlos, Nate (Johnson) and James.”
The Wolverines went 11-19 last year, but they lost 11 games by nine points or less.
“We set goals, and we want a 20-win season,” Cody said. “We had a great summer, and they’re still learning.”
Western Hills opens the season at home Tuesday against Owen County. It’s the first of three games next week that include a home game Thursday against Lexington Christian and a game at Henry County Friday.
The Wolverines’ first district contest is at home Dec. 13 against Frankfort.
“We lost five seniors, but I’m excited about what we have,” Cody said. “Most of the time when that happens you’re at the bottom, but I don’t think it’ll be that way at all.
“I tell them all the time, and I’ll say it again, but the biggest thing that could keep us from being successful is losing focus off the court. It’s about doing the right thing, doing what’s expected of you.”