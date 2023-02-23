The old adage is it’s hard to beat a team three times.
How about four times?
Western Hills’ boys basketball team found out Wednesday when it beat Frankfort 74-67 in the 41st District tournament at WHHS.
The win puts the Wolverines in Friday’s championship game against Great Crossing at 8 p.m.
WHHS and Frankfort met twice in regularly scheduled games and in the third-place game of the Henry County Invitational prior to Wednesday’s matchup. The Wolverines won the three games, but the biggest margin of victory was 10 points.
“Kudos to them,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said about the Panthers. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but we talked about this being the fourth time and how we won the first three.
“I told our guys you’re going to hear all week it’s hard to beat a team four times, and we told them, ‘look, Wednesday night, you don’t have to beat them four times. You’ve just got to beat them once.’”
Western Hills (17-10) did it with a balanced attack that saw four players in double figures, led by Javeon Campbell with 23 points.
The Wolverines started the game with a 10-2 run, and while they led most of the game, they couldn’t put Frankfort away until the final minutes.
WHHS led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Frankfort’s Jordan Blythe tied the game at 23-23 on a 3-pointer with 3:41 left in the second quarter.
Western Hills took a 31-25 lead at halftime, and FHS opened the second half with a three-point play by Blythe to pull within three points at 31-28.
Over the next 3½ minutes, WHHS outscored Frankfort 12-2 with six of those points coming on two 3-pointers by David Jackson.
That put Hills ahead 43-30, but the Panthers responded with a 14-1 run capped by a 3-pointer from Caleb Hack that tied the game at 44-44. After a layup by WHHS’ Walter Campbell, Hack hit another 3 that gave FHS a 47-46 lead with 1:33 left in the third.
“We had our chances, made runs,” Frankfort coach Butch Jointer said. “Like I’ve always said, the game’s about runs. These types of games, you have to keep doing the little things. It’s always going to be close.
“Great Crossing and Franklin County last night, it was a close game. It’s always going to be close, and you have to do the little things and we did that, we had the chance to make our run. We came out to win, kept on doing the little things.”
One of those things was forcing turnovers.
“We worked on nothing but press,” Cody said. “We knew we were going to get pressed heavy. When we took our time and worked on what we practiced we were fine, but we got in a hurry late, and that’s when we started making our turnovers.”
WHHS led 49-47 at the end of the third quarter, and the game was tied three times in the fourth quarter, the last time on a 3-pointer by Omari Jointer with 6:22 remaining that made the score 54-54.
The Wolverines ran off seven straight points after that, going ahead 61-54 with 3:48 remaining, and Frankfort didn’t get closer than the final margin of seven points the rest of the game.
Hack led Frankfort (15-13) with 22 points. He’s one of 10 seniors on the team. The other seniors are Blythe, Ashtin Austin, Jacob Blackwell, Colby Cracraft, Jack Davis, Carter Gilbert, Mason Leigh, Thiago Pires and Luke Sweasy..
“I have a good group,” Jointer said. “I’ve known them since they were freshmen, so it’s a little bit more emotional in the locker room.” Jointer is in his fifth year with the team, the last two as head coach.
“Congrats to them,” Jointer said. “Another year they get to go to the region, but like I said, we’ll get back in the gym with the younger crew, and the plus is I do have a younger crew that’s pretty daggone good. I’ll get with them, start lifting weights, getting them stronger and faster and be back at it next year.”
Western Hills and Great Crossing will be meeting for the district championship for the second year in a row. Both teams in the district final advance to the 11th Region tournament.
“We say if you want to get to the region, you’ve got to win the county,” Cody said. “Great Crossing right now is the No. 1 seed. If we want to get back to the region, we have to win the county championship.
“We’re back-to-back county champs, and to go two years in a row undefeated (against local teams) in the district, that’s huge for us. We’re starting to get some respect. Friday we have our work cut out for us, so we’ll come in tomorrow at 4 o’clock after school and practice, and come out Friday ready to play.”
FRANKFORT (67) — Omari Jointer 16, Jordan Blythe 15, Thurman Wade 3, Caleb Hack 22, Ashtin Austin 2, Carter Gilbert 5, Daylyn Redden 4.
WESTERN HILLS (74) — Austin Stone 7, Elijah Thompson 14, Javeon Campbell 23, David Jackson 12, Walter Campbell 18.
