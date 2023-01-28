Franklin County’s Dominick Taylor hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, keeping the Flyers in the game.
Western Hills missed seven free throws in the final period, but the Wolverines didn’t panic, and they came away with a 68-63 win at FCHS.
“We definitely have to hit free throws,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “We missed enough free throws to win by 15. But here’s the thing, even when we missed a free throw, we’d come up with a stop on defense.
“No. 1 (Taylor) got away from us some. We lost him near the end, but we made big plays when we had to.”
It was Franklin County that came out hot, grabbing an 11-4 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.
WHHS rallied and led 14-13 when the quarter ended and took a 16-13 lead on a putback by Walter Campbell.
The Flyers responded with five points on a layup by Andrew Chenault and the first of Taylor’s six 3-pointers for an 18-16 advantage, but WHHS scored the next six points on layups by Javeon Campbell, David Jackson and Elijah Thompson.
That put the Wolverines up 22-18, and they never trailed again.
“I thought we had a good start,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said. “The energy was good. They missed some shots early, we jumped out to an 11-4 lead, but then we missed some shots and they’d go down and were able to get the ball in there. It’s tough.”
WHHS led 32-25 at halftime and extended the lead to 10 points early in the third, but back-to-back 3s by Gavin Hurst and Zac Cox cut the lead to four at 37-33.
WHHS was ahead 47-41 going into the fourth quarter. The Flyers got within four points twice in the final eight minutes but couldn’t get closer.
“Javeon came through late, and Walter came up big with rebounding and points,” Cody said. “It was a good win for us.
“It was a good atmosphere, a good game. Our kids played hard. This is what you want — a rivalry game, a packed gym on Friday night, dances teams and bands. I’m proud of our kids. I don’t think they ever got rattled.”
Walter Campbell led the Wolverines with 24 points, followed by Elijah Thompson with 17 points and Javeon Campbell with 16.
Taylor was Franklin County’s top scorer with 18 points, followed by Chenault with 17 and Cox with 12.
“It’s frustrating because it’s what we’ve talked about the last two years,” Moore said. “They’re just hard to keep off the glass. Elijah Thompson and David Jackson played a really good game. They helped them out.
“Walter had 24 and played well, and I thought they got really good play from Elijah and David. I told Elijah in the handshake line he beat us.
“Dom Taylor played well for us. He hit six 3-pointers. Andrew Chenault had 17 points and that’s good, especially since he was battling those two (Javeon Campbell and Walter Campbell) down in the post.”
Both teams play in the Gary Moore Classic, hosted by FCHS, Saturday. Western Hills is at home Monday against Eastern, and the Flyers have a home game Tuesday against George Rogers Clark.
“Elijah had a big night,” Cody said. “He’s starting to come along and be more aggressive on offense. David hit some big shots. We’ve grown up mentally. Now when they step on the floor they expect to win.
“We’ll take it one game at a time. We don’t focus on winning and losing. We focus on playing hard and winning will take care of itself.”
WESTERN HILLS (68) — Austin Stone 2, Elijah Thompson 17, Javeon Campbell 16, David Jackson 9, Walter Campbell 24.
FRANKLIN CO. (63) — Dominick Taylor 18, Zack Claudio 6, Gavin Hurst 8, Andrew Chenault 17, Zac Cox 12, Tyler Broyles 2.
