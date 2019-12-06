Trailing 50-43 after three quarters, Western Hills’ boys basketball team grabbed a late lead, only to lose, 68-67, on a shot at the buzzer at Henry County Friday.
The Wolverines (1-2) took a 67-66 lead on a 3-pointer by Zach Semones.
Semones led WHHS with 21 points, and Eric Gabbard was in double figures with 18 points.
Also scoring for Western Hills were Rafael Ruiz with seven points, Noah Smith and Matson Wainwright with six points each, DJ Outlaw with four, Walter Campbell with three, and Mason Satterley with two points.
Western Hills plays its next game Tuesday at Sayre.