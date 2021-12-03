Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ boys basketball team lost to Lexington Christian 74-66 Thursday at WHHS.

LCA led 21-15 after the first quarter, 36-26 at halftime and 51-44 at the end of the third quarter.

Walter Campbell led the Wolverines with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Javeon Campbell also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Zach Semones was in double figures for Western Hills with 13 points. Rounding out the team’s scoring were Jayden Myers with nine points, Elijah Thompson with eight and David Jackson with six points.

Western Hills (1-1) plays at home Friday against Henry Clay and at Sayre Monday at 7:30 p.m.

