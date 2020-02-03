Western Hills’ boys basketball team lost to Danville 71-66 Saturday in the Gary Moore Classic at Franklin County.

WHHS (10-11) led 18-13 after the first quarter and 37-27 at halftime, but the Pirates outscored Western Hills 26-13 in the third quarter to take a 53-50 lead.

Zach Semones led the Wolverines with 21 points, followed by Eric Gabbard with 12, Rafael Ruiz with 10, Matson Wainwright with nine, Walter Campbell with eight, and DJ Outlaw and Kolton Perkins with two points each.

Trey Dawson led Danville (15-7) with 27 points.

WHHS plays its next game Wednesday at Frankfort.

