Western Hills' boys basketball team lost its season opener Monday, falling to Lexington Christian 67-60 in Lexington.
LCA held slim leads at every quarter break — 18-15 after the first quarter, 34-29 at halftime and 47-42 at the end of the third.
WHHS' Walter Campbell had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Zach Semones finished with 15 points for the Wolverines, and Eric Gabbard had 14 points. Semones handed out five assists.
Also scoring for Western Hills were Mason Satterley with seven points, Noah Smith and Javeon Campbell with two points each, and Kolton Perkins with one point.
The Eagles went 9-for-20 from 3-point range while Western Hills was 1-for-17.
LCA had four players in double figures, led by Tyler Hall with 14 points.
Western Hills' next game is Thursday at Garrard County.
