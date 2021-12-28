Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ boys basketball team lost to Lloyd Memorial 63-57 Tuesday in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic at Lexington Christian.

WHHS’ Walter Campbell had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and he also had six assists.

Also in double figures were Zach Semones and Javeon Campbell with 12 points each. Rounding out the scoring were Elijah Thompson with six points, Austin Stone with five, and Jake Dicken with four points.

WHHS shot 39.3% from the field while Lloyd Memorial shot 50%. The Wolverines went 7-for-21 from 3-point range with Walter Campbell hitting four 3-pointers, Semones two and Stone one.

Western Hills (4-7) continues tournament play Wednesday with a 2:30 p.m. game against East Jessamine.

