Western Hills’ boys basketball team suffered a disappointing loss Tuesday, dropping a 63-61 decision at district foe Great Crossing.
The Wolverines made sure they put that game in the past.
WHHS defeated The Frankfort Christian Academy 101-51 Thursday to improve to 3-2 in the district.
“We talked before the Great Crossing game about the 16 games or so we have left, and the team’s goal, we want to win them all,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “We believe that we can, so we went into the Great Crossing game. We’re in a position you want to be in, tied, but they made the play at the end to win by two.
“So my message tonight was if you guys are truly on championship level that you have to come out and take care of business. You can’t dwell on what happened the other night. That’s done and gone with. This is a new night. I said ‘you have to go out and play them like they’re Great Crossing.’”
That’s what the Wolverines did. The game was tied 9-9 halfway through the first quarter, but WHHS scored 13 straight points for a 22-9 lead and was ahead 24-13 at the end of the period.
“We did better against them than we did the first time we played,” TFCA coach David Crutchfield said about Walter and Javeon Campbell. “Tonight we decided to try and stop them.
“They’re going to score, but one of them (Walter) scored 42 points last time. We did what we wanted to do against those guys, and we did what we wanted to do on offense. We started off well.”
Western Hills led 49-32 at halftime and opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run for a 57-32 advantage. WHHS led 83-43 going into the fourth quarter.
“One problem we have is when the game starts to turn our guys get their heads down,” Crutchfield said. “We competed until it got out of hand. They’re a good team, and once it gets out of hand it’s hard to come back.”
WHHS had five players score in double figures, led by Javeon Wright with 23 points and followed by Zach Semones with 22, Walter Campbell with 16, Elijah Thompson with 12 and Jake Dicken with 10 points.
“As we’re gong along, we’re starting to get more and more guys stepping up,” Cody said. “Of course everyone knows Javeon, Walter and Zach, but Elijah Thompson has been great for us, but it doesn’t show up in the stats. He may not be scoring as many points, but he’s getting rebounds, he’s handling the ball, he’s pushing the ball, and the last two games Austin Stone’s defense has been outstanding.
“Aiden Carter is starting to give us good minutes off the bench, and Jake Dicken, he was out the early part of the season. He shot the ball well tonight, and he’s starting to come into his own.”
Noah Sowders led the Royals with 13 points, and Micah Sowders scored 12 points.
TFCA (3-14) plays in the KCAC tournament this weekend in Bowling Green.
The next game for Western Hills (7-9) is Monday at Tates Creek.
FRANKFORT CHRISTIAN (51) — Noah Sowders 13, Caden Crutchfield 5, Micah Sowders 12, Connor McIntosh 5, Kalijah Wickers 7, Weston Jones 4, Dayton Simpson 5.
WESTERN HILLS (101) — Zach Semones 22, Walter Campbell 16, Javeon Campbell 23, Elijah Thompson 12, Austin Stone 7, Jake Dicken 10, Aiden Carter 2, David Jackson 4, Cole McDonald 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.