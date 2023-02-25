Western Hills’ boys basketball team will be traveling to Richmond Tuesday for its first-round 11th Region tournament game.

022523.WHHS students_ly.jpg

Western Hills students turn their backs to the court as Great Crossing's starting lineup is introduced prior to the 41st District boys tournament championship game between Western Hills and Great Crossing Friday at WHHS. Western Hills will play in the first round of the 11th Region tournament Tuesday at Madison Central. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The Wolverines (17-11), runners-up in the 41st District, will play 44th District champion Madison Central (18-14) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Central.

