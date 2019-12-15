Western Hills' boys basketball team followed up Friday's win over Frankfort with a 73-55 victory Saturday in the Jim Lankster Classic at Sayre.
WHHS' Rafael Ruiz scored a game-high 20 points and was named Player of the Game.
Zach Semones finished with 19 points for the Wolverines, and Eric Gabbard was in double figures with 10 points.
Rounding out the scoring for WHHS were Walter Campbell and DJ Outlaw with six points each, Matson Wainwright with five, Noah Smith with four, and Mason Satterley with three points.
Jonathan Hopkins led Rockcastle (1-4) with 17 points.
Western Hills (3-3) plays its next game Thursday at The Frankfort Christian Academy.