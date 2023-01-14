When Frankfort and Western Hills met in the third-place game of the Henry County Invitational last month, WHHS came away with a 65-62 victory.
When the two teams met again Friday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium, the game was just as close.
Trailing 42-36 with 5:29 left in the game, Western Hills rallied for a 53-49 victory. The Wolverines scored seven points in the last 1:22 of the game.
“I kept telling our guys all week that Frankfort wants to win just as much as you do,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “Kudos to them; they came out and played. They outplayed us early, and we talked about that at halftime.”
The Panthers led 11-8 after the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime.
Western Hills led 33-31 at the end of the third quarter, but FHS went on an 11-3 run for a 42-36 lead. Jordan Blythe scored four points during the run, and Caleb Hack scored seven.
When Blythe hit a 3-pointer with 1:48 left in the game, Frankfort took a 47-46 lead. A 3-pointer by WHHS’ Austin Stone 26 seconds later put the Wolverines up 49-47, and they got the ball back after David Jackson blocked a shot.
WHHS didn’t have a chance to milk the clock as Hack came up with a steal and took the ball the length of the court for a layup to tie the game at 49-49 with 44 seconds left.
FHS had another steal on the Wolverines’ next possession, but Stone, after turning the ball over, stole it back, went to the bucket for a layup and was fouled with 23 seconds left.
Stone made the foul shot, good for a 52-49 advantage, and after a missed shot by Frankfort, made one of two three throws with one second left.
“I was trying to get to the wing, but I ended up losing the ball with my left hand,” Stone said about the late turnover. “I had to fight to get it back. We couldn’t go out like that.
“I got the ball back, and I knew I had to get a bucket.”
Stone finished with nine points, seven coming in the fourth quarter.
“I’ve talked to Austin,” Cody said. “Playing point guard is like being a quarterback, and when things go wrong people will blame you. I’m hard on him, and to see him in a situation like that, and to see him hit the game-winner, I couldn’t be prouder.”
Hack led all players with 22 points, and Walter Campbell was Western Hills’ top scorer with 20 points.
‘We competed, and a couple of times we had the game,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said.
“They competed and played their hearts out,” he added about his team. “That’s all you can ask for. We’ve just got to continue working to get over the hump.”
Western Hills (7-8) plays another district opponent in its next game, hosting Great Crossing Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Frankfort (9-7) plays at home Monday against Bethlehem at 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN HILLS (53) — Austin Stone 9, Javeon Campbell 10, Elijah Thompson 8, Walter Campbell 20, Will Wilder 2, David Jackson 4.
FRANKFORT (49) — Jordan Blythe 11, Thurman Wade 3, Caleb Hack 22, Ashtin Austin 11, Carter Gilbert 2.
• Frankfort lost to Sayre 60-59 in the semifinals of the 11th Region All “A” Classic Wednesday at Sayre.
Hack scored a team-high 23 points, and Blythe was in double figures with 19. Rounding out the scoring were Gilbert with six points, Daylyn Redden with five, Austin with four, and Wade with two points.
