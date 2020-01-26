Trailing 35-29 at halftime, Western Hills' boys basketball team rallied for a 78-53 win at Casey County Saturday.
The win was the Wolverines' third straight and puts them at 11-8 on the season.
Casey County (2-18) scored 21 points in the first quarter and led 21-13 when the period ended.
The Rebels were held to just 18 points in the second half.
WHHS had four players in double figures, led by Zach Semones with 23 points. Walter Campbell and Eric Gabbard both scored 12 points, and DJ Outlaw chipped in 10 points.
Rounding out the scoring were Rafael Ruiz with nine points, Matson Wainwright with eight and Mason Satterley with four points.
Spencer Baird scored a game-high 37 points for Casey County.
Western Hills plays its next game at home Tuesday against district opponent Great Crossing.