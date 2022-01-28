Western Hills boys basketball coach Geoff Cody knew what his team would face Friday at Franklin County.
Getting the Wolverines to play the way they needed took some time.
“We talked all week,” Cody said after his team’s 52-50 win. “We knew they were going to come out in a zone. We said what we can’t do is we can’t stand out there and pop shot 3s. If we do that, we’re playing right into what they want us to do, and that’s what we did the first half. We were lucky to only be down six.”
But WHHS adjusted its play in the second half to rally for the victory.
“We said at halftime, we just have to regroup, and we’ve got to be us,” Cody said. “We’ve got to play our game, and we did.”
FCHS led 17-12 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 11 points, 28-17, with 1:50 left in the first half.
WHHS ended the half with a 5-0 run to trail 28-22 at the break.
The Flyers went ahead by nine points, 34-25, halfway through the third quarter, but Western Hills rallied and a 3-pointer by Jake Dicken at the buzzer pulled WHHS within three points, 38-35, at the end of the third quarter.
Dicken hit a 3 to open the fourth quarter, tying the game at 38-38, the beginning of a 7-0 run that put the Wolverines ahead 42-38 with 6:28 left in the game.
A layup by FCHS’ Zack Claudio with 2:07 remaining tied the game at 46-46. Javeon Campbell scored with 1:46 left to put Western Hills up 48-46, and the Wolverines kept the lead the rest of the way.
“I thought defensively we did really good,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said. “I thought our zone frustrated them a little bit. We came in with a game plan of make someone else other than (Zach) Semones or the Campbell brothers beat us. Early on that was working.
“I told Jake Dicken in the handshake line he’s the one who beat us tonight. He had 12 points, a couple of rebounds. Walter (Campbell), Javeon or Zach may have had more points, but Jake Dicken won the game for them, and I told him. He hit some big shots. Credit to him. Our game plan was if Jake Dicken or Elijah Thompson or Austin Stone beats you, they beat you. Tonight Jake beat us.”
Walter Campbell led WHHS with 13 points, followed by Dicken with 12 points and Javeon Campbell with 11.
“Jake Dicken has been huge the last two games,” Cody said. “He had 18 against Anderson on Tuesday, and he came out tonight with 12.
“He had two big threes, a couple of breakaways, big free throws. He was out the first part of the year. In October he practiced that first week and didn’t practice again until right before our first game. He’s slowly come along. In practice we’ve seen it, and Tuesday night and tonight, he just let it rip.”
Franklin County's Zac Cox scored a game-high 18 points.
“We struggle to score,” Moore said. “Even in the games we win, they’re low-scoring games. Zac can go out and get some points, but with the exception of Zac and Jayden (Mattison), none of these guys have played a lot of varsity basketball.
“I don’t mind a low-scoring game. I like to dictate the pace and that’s how I like to play with the team that I have. I did think Kiyas White, our freshman, came off the bench and had some real nice plays for us. He hit some shots, got to the line. He does a good job.”
Both teams play in the Gary Moore Classic Saturday at FCHS with WHHS, 9-10 overall and 4-2 in the district, taking on Cooper and the Flyers (7-13, 1-3) facing Mercer County.
WESTERN HILLS (52) — Austin Stone 4, Elijah Thompson 3, Walter Campbell 13, Zach Semones 9, Jake Dicken 12, Javeon Campbell 11.
FRANKLIN CO. (50) — Zack Claudio 7, Gavin Hurst 4, Kiyas White 5, Jayden Mattison 8, Andrew Chenault 8, Zac Cox 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.