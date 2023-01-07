Franklin County used its speed, Western Hills used its size, and in the fourth quarter Friday WHHS’ size was the difference in a 52-44 win in boys basketball at Western Hills.

WHHS led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Flyers went ahead late in the second quarter and kept the lead throughout the third quarter until midway through the fourth quarter.

