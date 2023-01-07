Franklin County used its speed, Western Hills used its size, and in the fourth quarter Friday WHHS’ size was the difference in a 52-44 win in boys basketball at Western Hills.
WHHS led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Flyers went ahead late in the second quarter and kept the lead throughout the third quarter until midway through the fourth quarter.
FCHS scored five points in the final period while WHHS post players Walter Campbell and Javeon Campbell scored a combined 17 points. The brothers accounted for all of the Wolverines’ points in the fourth quarter.
“We got it turned around, going our way, and had the lead at half, and actually extended it in the third quarter,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said. “We were up four going into the fourth, but for us, they went to that little zone, and we kind of stopped attacking, and they outscored us 17-5.
“If you get in a situation you let those two sit in the post and they throw it in there, we just don’t have the bodies and the size to keep them off. They’re a load, man.”
WHHS came out and took an early lead, going ahead 11-2 to start the game.
“We practiced all week against the 2-3,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “We knew they were going to come out in the 2-3, so early on we jumped out 11-2 because we were doing what we were supposed to, we were sticking to the plan, and then Coach Moore calls timeout.
“Credit to Franklin County, they came out and basically held us rest of the first half and early in the third. They outhustled us; they had more energy than we did. We didn’t match it. That’s what we kept talking about, ‘hey look, you just have to withstand it.’”
FCHS led by three, 24-21, when Will Wilder hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 24-24 with 1:27 left in the first half. The Flyers’ Kiyas White scored to give FCHS a 26-24 lead at halftime, and Zac Cox opened the third with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 29-24.
At the end of the third quarter FCHS led 39-35.
Walter Campbell scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 39-39, and his two free throws with 3:19 remaining gave the Wolverines the lead for good.
“Other than (Andrew) Chenault for us, we don’t have a lot of size,” Moore said. “He’s really playing out of position all things considered. He’s playing the five for us, but he’s really a four or three, but he’s what we have.
“We tried to speed them up, and I thought for three quarters we did a really good job of that, making it hectic and crazy, and we just got away from it in the fourth quarter, and that was the difference in the game.”
WHHS started the season 0-5 but has gone 6-3 since then. They played almost all of those games without Walter Campbell, who sat out with a knee injury suffered over the summer until returning to action Dec. 30. Friday was his second game back.
“I think that’s helped us,” Cody said about his team’s early schedule. “All preseason, we talked about our first five games — Owen, LCA, Henry Clay, Bryan Station and Great Crossing. That’s a tough first five. I set that for a reason, it was intentional, to prepare us for January. And we played good those first five.”
It was an adjustment for the Wolverines to play without Walter Campbell, but Cody saw a silver lining in the situation.
“It’s going to give everybody a chance,” he said. “Because he’s a senior, he’s been through the battles, he’s been there. Everybody knows that, but it forced other guys to have to step up. There was no room for them to hide.”
Javeon Campbell led WHHS with 21 points Friday, and Walter Campbell scored 17. Cox was FCHS’ top scorer with 16 points.
Western Hills’ next game is Friday at Frankfort. Franklin County played Grayson County Saturday in the German American Bank Classic in Bowling Green, and the Flyers play at Owen County Wednesday.
FRANKLIN CO. (44) — Kiyas White 6, Dominick Taylor 4, Kavien Russell 2, Zack Claudio 5, Andrew Chenault 5, Zac Cox 16, Tyler Broyles 6.
WESTERN HILLS (52) — Austin Stone 6, Elijah Thompson 3, Javeon Campbell 21, Walter Campbell 17, Will Wilder 3, Josiah Lemon 2.
