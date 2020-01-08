The last time Western Hills’ boys basketball team played Henry County, WHHS lost 66-65 on a last-second shot on Dec. 6.
The Wolverines made sure that didn’t happen again, beating Henry County 72-50 Wednesday in the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 4 Tournament at the Christian Academy of Louisville.
The game was close through three quarters, with WHHS leading 14-6, 26-20 and 41-35 at the first three quarter breaks.
The Wolverines outscored Henry 31-15 in the final period to secure the win.
WHHS (8-5) had three players in double figures — Rafael Ruiz with 19 points, Zach Semones with 17 and Eric Gabbard with 15.
Rounding out the scoring were Walter Campbell with seven points, Matson Wainwright with six, DJ Outlaw with four, and Aaron Turner and Mason Satterley with two points each.
Trevor Hardin scored a game-high 31 points for the Wildcats (4-8).
WHHS will play the Christian Academy of Louisville Friday at 8 p.m. in the Section 4 championship game.
In the first game Friday, the Lady Wolverines will take on CAL for the Section 4 title at 6:30 p.m.
Both games will be played at CAL.