At halftime of Wednesday’s 41st District tournament game, Western Hills’ boys basketball team found itself in what’s been a familiar situation recently — trailing its opponent.

But like they’ve done in recent district games, the Wolverines rallied for a win, defeating Franklin County 60-52 at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

The victory puts WHHS in Friday’s championship game against Great Crossing. Both teams will advance to next week’s 11th Region tournament.

“When we played Frankfort down here last week we were down at half,” WHHS senior Zach Semones said. “When we played Franklin County at their place we were down at half, so we’re kind of used to that feeling. We kept our heads up and kept our composure.”

It was the Flyers who controlled much of the first half. They led most of the first quarter but trailed 16-15 when it ended.

At halftime FCHS was up 30-26 with Jayden Mattison scoring 14 points, all on layups.

“I told our guys they’re going to come out swinging,” Cody said. “Mattison, he flat got after it. He played his tail off. We talked at halftime, we’ve just got to get down and play, slide our feet, get back to doing what we do, and once we were able to do that, we got the lead toward the end of the third quarter.”

FCHS extended its lead to six points, 34-28, with 5:14 left in the third. WHHS’ Walter Campbell hit a 3-pointer to make the score 34-31, and his second 3 of the period tied the game at 36-36.

“I was happy with the effort,” FCHS coach Jonathan Moore said. “The guys really played hard and executed our game plan the way we expected them to. Credit to Western Hills. When they needed it, Walter hit some big shots from the perimeter, and I think that was the difference in the game.

“Semones had a real good first half. We expected that, being a senior. He wasn’t going to back down. The difference was Walter hit some big shots from the perimeter in the second half.”

FCHS retook the lead at 38-36 with two free throws from Andrew Chenault, but a 3-pointer from Semones and a jumper from Austin Stone put WHHS up 41-38, and the Wolverines didn’t trail again.

WHHS led 43-30 at the end of the third and extended its advantage to six, 50-44, with 3:45 left in the game.

The Flyers cut the lead to two on back-to-back baskets from Gavin Hurst and Zac Cox with just over two minutes remaining, but that was as close as they got.

“I thought they did a good job of taking away our inside game, and we knew that would be part of their game plan,” Cody said, “but shoot, Zach hit some big 3s, Walter stepped out and hit some big 3s.

“Here’s the thing, he’s been doing that all year,” he added about Campbell. “He really worked on that in the off-season, and that’s what makes him so dangerous.”

Wednesday’s victory was Cody’s first district tournament win at WHHS. He’s in his ninth season as the Wolverines’ head coach.

Semones led WHHS with a game-high 29 points, and Campbell finished with 14. Both players hit three 3-pointers.

Mattison was the Flyers’ leading scorer with 22 points, and Cox scored 10. The Flyers (9-20) have four seniors on this year's team — Mattison, Max Mulder, Brandon Atkinson and Lynden Moore.

“Hats off to Coach Moore and what he’s done over there this year,” Cody said. “They flat came out and got after us, and Mattison played his tail off. I know Cox is hampered with his leg (injury), but those kids, they all played their tails off.”

Western Hills (15-13) lost twice to Great Crossing during the regular season, 62-51 Dec. 17 at WHHS and 63-61 Jan. 18 in Georgetown.

“Our motto all year has been finish,” Cody said. “Last year we didn’t finish; we got beat in overtime (by Frankfort). So tonight we finished, but we still have one more game. Last time we played Great Crossing, it was a two-point game.

“It’s like I said after the last Franklin County game. It’s always about taking the next step as a program. Every year we’ve gotten better, so this year we’ve taken another step. Now we’re in the championship game.”

FRANKLIN CO. (52) — Kiyas White 3, Zack Claudio 2, Gavin Hurst 5, Jayden Mattison 22, Andrew Chenault 8, Braylon Dawson 2, Zac Cox 10.

WESTERN HILLS (60) — Austin Stone 7, Elijah Thompson 4, Walter Campbell 14, Zach Semones 29, Jake Dicken 3, Javeon Campbell 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription