Western Hills logo

Zach Semones poured in 34 points, and Javeon Campbell and Walter Campbell each had a double-double as Western Hills’ boys basketball team opened its season with an 81-64 win over Owen County Tuesday at WHHS.

The game was tied 35-35 at halftime, but Western Hills took control in the third quarter, leading 58-42 when it ended.

Semones went 11-for-19 from the field and 10-for-10 from the foul line.

Javeon Campbell scored 20 points, going 7-for-11 from the field and 6-for-8 on free throws, and he grabbed 12 rebounds. Walter Campbell finished with 13 points and 10 boards.

Rounding out the scoring were Elijah Thompson with seven points, Austin Stone with four, and Jayden Myers with three points.

Western Hills’ next game is at home Thursday against Lexington Christian.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription