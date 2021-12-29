Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ boys basketball team took a 27-6 lead on East Jessamine after the first quarter and never looked back, winning 74-34 Wednesday in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic at Lexington Christian.

Zach Semones led WHHS with 29 points, and Walter Campbell had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Also scoring for the Wolverines were Javeon Campbell with seven points, Jake Dicken and Jayden Myers with five points each, Austin Stone and Navi Starks with three points each, and Elijah Thompson and David Jackson each with two points.

Javeon Campbell had 11 rebounds and five assists.

Western Hills closes out tournament play Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription