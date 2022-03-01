LEXINGTON — The game didn’t go according to plan and the stay wasn’t as long as his team wanted, but Western Hills’ boys basketball coach Geoff Cody found a silver lining after Tuesday’s first-round 11th Region tournament game.

“We kind of did what we said we can’t do,” Cody said after his team lost 92-39 at Frederick Douglass. “We were taking too many threes early on. We can’t live and die by the three. A couple of silly turnovers, unforced turnovers.

030222.BBall-WH Myers_ly.jpg

Western Hllls' Jayden Myers shoots late in Tuesday's 11th Region tournament game at Frederick Douglass. Frederick Douglass won the game 92-39. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“But just like I told them, we were here. They are plenty of other teams that would trade spots with us. Plus they got a taste of it. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back, and now that they’ve had this experience, it’s going to be hard to accept anything less.”

Frederick Douglass (18-14) led 25-15 after the first quarter and 45-30 at halftime.

The Broncos broke the game open in the third, outscoring WHHS 28-6 to lead 73-36 when the quarter ended.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

“I wasn’t worried about their height, and (it sounds strange) when you lose by 60 and say you’re not worried about your defense coming into the game, but it was from an offensive standpoint,” Cody said. “We can’t go five trips without scoring, and we had way too many empty trips in a row.”

030222.BBall-WH Semones-Douglass Chenault_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Zach Semones, left, drives on Frederick Douglass' Aveion Chenajlt (12) Tuesday during the 11th Region tournament at Frederick Douglass. Frederick Douglass won 92-39. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

WHHS’ Javeon Campbell left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury.

Zach Semones led the Wolverines in scoring with 14 points, and Campbell scored 11.

Frederick Douglass will play Madison Southern in the semifinals Friday at Eastern Kentucky University. Madison Southern defeated Dunbar 54-46 Tuesday.

Western Hills finishes the year with a 15-15 record and graduates four seniors off this year’s team — Semones, Meechi Britt, Aiden Carter and Jayden Myers.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Cody said. "We’re here, and like I said we have a chance next year. We lose Zach, and that’s about 18 points a game. Somebody has to step up, but we bring back four starters. We get people rolling here, and I’m excited about the future.

“It hurts now. It’s hard, but what’s the saying, ‘don’t be sad it’s over. Be glad it happened.’ That’s the way I feel about this year. It’s been a fun ride this year, and I’m looking forward to the next couple of years.”

WESTERN HILLS (39) — Aiden Carter 3, Walter Campbell 8, Zach Semones 14, Jake Dicken 3, Javeon Campbell 11.

FREDERICK DOUGLASS (92) — Armelo Boone 12, Kai Simpson 17, Tylon Webb 12, Jamarion Gaines 8, Aveion Chenault 9, Thomas Howard 6, Leighton Harris 4, Tyson Barrett 15, Shemar O’Roy-Ford 3, Caden Johnson 4, Logan Busson 2.

