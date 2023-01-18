When Western Hills’ boys basketball team played Great Crossing last month in Georgetown, the Wolverines lost by 33 points.

On Tuesday, playing at home, WHHS led at the first two quarter breaks before losing 83-69.

011823.BBall-WH W Campbell-Great Crossing Godfrey_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Walter Campbell, left, looks for an open teammate while being guarded by Great Crossing's Jeremiah Godfrey during Tuesday's game at WHHS. Great Crossing won 83-69. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
011823.BBall-WH Stone-Great Crossing Burrell_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Austin Stone (1) keeps an eye on Great Crossing's Junius Burrell (5) while playing defense in Tuesday's game at WHHS. Behind Stone are Great Crossing's Gage Richardson, left, and WHHS' David Jackson (5). Great Crossing won 83-69. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

