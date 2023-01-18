When Western Hills’ boys basketball team played Great Crossing last month in Georgetown, the Wolverines lost by 33 points.
On Tuesday, playing at home, WHHS led at the first two quarter breaks before losing 83-69.
“We were ready to play,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “We had a great practice yesterday. One thing we talked about was against Franklin County we went up 11-2, they called timeout, and then Franklin County got going.
“It was the same against Frankfort. We were up 6-0 and they called timeout. I told our guys we wanted them to call timeout first, and they did, but be focused after that.”
The Wolverines led 26-15 after the first quarter and were ahead 39-33 with 10 seconds left before halftime, but Great Crossing’s Vince Dawson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 39-36 at the break.
The Warhawks took the lead at 55-54 on a three-point play by Junius Burrell with 1:50 left in the third.
A putback by Walter Campbell put Hills in front 56-55, but in the final 41 seconds of the period Burrell and Dawson both hit 3s to give Great Crossing a 61-56 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Warhawks’ lead was five points, 69-64, with 4:40 left in the game after WHHS baskets by Walter Campbell and David Jackson, but Great Crossing went on an 8-0 run for a 77-64 advantage with 2:37 remaining.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Cody said. “It was a great effort, but we don’t want to be happy that we were able to stay close. We’re past that point. Everyone came out and competed.”
WHHS’ Javeon Campbell led all players with 28 points, and he had a double-double with 13 rebounds.
Walter Campbell didn’t play in the first game against Great Crossing because he was recovering from knee surgery performed in August. On Tuesday he had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Dawson led Great Crossing with 25 points. Sophomore Malachi Moreno, the Warhawks’ 6-11 center, had 20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“They scored 14 points off turnovers, and there was the 3-point shooting,” Cody said. “We hit three, and they hit seven.
“We were four for eight from the line, and they went 14 times, but I think points off turnovers and 3-point shooting were the difference.”
Western Hills turned the ball over eight times, and Great Crossing had six turnovers.
Other players in double figures were Elijah Thompson with 15 points, and Great Crossing’s Burrell with 16 points and Gage Richardson with 13.
Great Crossing, ranked in the top five in the state, improved to 16-3 overall and remains unbeaten in district play at 4-0.
WHHS (7-9, 3-2) plays its next game Saturday in the Auto Owners/GCH Insurance Classic at Nicholas County. The Wolverines take on Scott High at noon.
GREAT CROSSING (83) — Vince Dawson 25, Junius Burrell 16, Gage Richardson 13, Christian Martin 7, Jeremiah Godfrey 2, Malachi Moreno 20.
WESTERN HILLS (69) — Austin Stone 8, Elijah Thompson 15, Javeon Campbell 28, David Jackson 2, Walter Campbell 16.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.