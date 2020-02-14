Western Hills’ boys basketball team scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and win 76-63 Friday over Nicholas County at WHHS.
Zach Semones hit seven 3-pointers for Western Hills and finished with 26 points. Rafael Ruiz and Eric Gabbard both scored 16 points, and Matson Wainwright was in double figures with 10 points.
Rounding out the scoring were Walter Campbell with five points, Mason Satterley with two and Kolton Perkins with one point.
The Wolverines lost at Shelby County 67-65 Thursday.
Ruiz led WHHS with 21 points, followed by Semones with 14, Wainwright and Campbell with nine points each, Gabbard with seven and DJ Outlaw with five points.
Western Hills (13-14) plays its next game Monday at Mercer County.
