It was Frankfort’s boys basketball team that had the fast start Monday, but Western Hills finished strong for a 70-55 win at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
“We came out and started slow,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “Our last couple games we’ve started slow and you don’t want to do that on the road, but we figured out a way to win.”
Monday was Mayo-Underwood Throwback Night, held in honor of the school for Frankfort's African-American students that was open from 1928 until 1956. FHS players wore Mayo-Underwood uniforms.
FHS led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and was ahead by 12, 27-15, with 3:26 left in the second period. Western Hills closed the quarter with an 8-0 run to cut the Panthers’ lead to four points, 27-23, by halftime.
“We started off really, really, really great, a lot of communication, talking, moving, and I think we got Zach (Semones) with two fouls and they had to take him out, and we didn’t take advantage of that,” FHS coach Butch Jointer said. “I think we got too complacent. You could see us getting complacent at the end of the second quarter going into halftime, when they cut the lead to three or four.”
Western Hills scored the first basket of the third quarter when Walter Campbell knocked the ball away from Caleb Hack, dove for the loose ball and sent a pass to the WHHS end of the court, where Austin Stone hit a layup.
“Walter set the tone in the third quarter when he dove for the ball and we got a layup,” Cody said.
Jointer agreed.
“They set the tone when he tipped it from Caleb Hack and dove for it,” Jointer said. “That’s one of those plays that you don’t have to teach skill for, you don’t have to go to the gym and work on it, you just have to want it. The whole team sees that, everyone’s buying in now.”
Western Hills took its first lead of the second half on a 3-pointer by Jake Dicken with 5:56 left in the third, good for a 30-29 advantage, and the Wolverines stayed in front the rest of the game.
WHHS led 43-34 after three quarters, and the final margin matched its largest lead of the game.
Walter Campbell led all players with 28 points. Javeon Campbell scored 14, and Dicken finished with 13 points.
“Jake Dicken had another solid game,” Cody said. “Elijah Thompson got in foul trouble, but he does a lot for us that doesn’t show up in the stat line, and Javeon had a good second half.”
Monday’s game was the final district contest of the season, and the district tournament meeting will be Thursday. The district tournament will be played next week at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
WHHS (13-13) plays its final game of the regular season Tuesday at Shelby County, and Frankfort (11-16) closes out the regular season at home Thursday against Somerset Christian for Senior Night.
WESTERN HILLS (70) — Austin Stone 5, Elijah Thompson 2, Walter Campbell 28, Zach Semones 8, Jake Dicken 13, Javeon Campbell 14.
FRANKFORT (55) — Jordan Blythe 19, Caleb Hack 14, Ashtin Austin 2, Charlie Ellis 11, Elijah Walker 7, Adrian Spencer 2.
