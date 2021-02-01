Western Hills logo

Western Hills' boys basketball team made a 23-point improvement against Danville Monday, beating the Admirals 67-59 at Danville.

Danville won 70-55 at Western Hills on Jan. 11.

Walter Campbell scored 21 points to lead WHHS Monday, followed closely by Zach Semones with 20 points. Eric Gabbard had 17 points for the Wolverines, and Kolton Perkins finished with nine. 

WHHS (5-5) plays at home Tuesday against Bluegrass United.

