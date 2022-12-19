Trailing 21-13 after the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime, Western Hills’ boys basketball team rallied within three points of Harrison County before losing 62-59 Monday at WHHS.

The game was a Kentucky 2A Section 5 tournament game.

122122.BBall-WH Thompson-Harrison Wright_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Elijah Thompson (2) drives to the basket as Harrison County's Cason Wright defends Monday at WHHS. Looking on is Harrison's Kaydon Custard. Harrison County won 62-59. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

