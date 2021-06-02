Western Hills’ boys track and field team finished second at the Franklin County girls team was third at the Class 2A Region 4 meet Tuesday at Bourbon County High School.
Franklin County’s Taylor Manley and Western Hills’ Maddie Muller and Griffin Staude all won two individual events.
Manley won the girls long jump and triple jump, Muller won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Staude was first in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.
Other local winners were FCHS’ Laken Ellis (100-meter hurdles), Henry Nsiah (110-meter high hurdles), Jaden Oldham (shot put), Rebecca Bloemer (discus throw) and the girls 4x100-meter relay team of Ellis, Bria Wilson, Manley and Shauvi Kennedy.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the Class 2A state meet June 10 at the University of Kentucky. The next 10 best times and distances across the state also qualify for the state meet, and those qualifiers will be announced at a later date.
Local athletes who placed second Tuesday were WHHS’ Emma Campbell (1,600-meter run), Muller (long jump) and James Hixon (shot put and discus throw) and FCHS’ Kennedy (100- and 200-meter dashes).
In the unified events, WHHS’ Morgan Hammond and Jaden Youngblood won the mixed 2x50-meter relay. Hammond paired with Aiden Carter to win the mixed long jump unified, and Hammond and Tyler Withers won the mixed 2x200-meter relay unified.
Highlands won the boys team title, and the Flyers finished seventh. Bourbon County was girls team winner, and Highlands was second. WHHS finished fifth.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay: 4. FCHS (Abbey Grimes, Riley Gillis, Elizabeth Valles, Arantza Valladares-Valles) 12:07.23.
100-meter hurdles: 1. Laken Ellis (FC) 17.08, 5. Isabelle Powell (FC) 19.02.
100-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 12.36, 2. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 12.43, 4. Carson Graves (WH) 13.19, 5. Bria Wilson (FC) 13.20.
1,600-meter run: 2. Emma Campbell (WH) 5:21.25, 10. Riley Gillis (FC) 6:49.29, 11. Arantza Valladares-Valles (FC) 6:51.23.
4x100-meter relay: 1. FCHS (Laken Ellis, Bria Wilson, Taylor Manley, Shauvi Kennedy) 51.68.
400-meter dash: 4. Carson Graves (WH) 1:01.62, 7. Emily Harrod (WH) 1:04.63, 10. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 1:08.52.
300-meter hurdles: 3. Laken Ellis (FC) 50.20, 10. Isabelle Powell (FC) 57.25.
800-meter run: 5. Emma Campbell (WH) 2:30.81, 8. Abbey Grimes (FC) 2:51.07, 10. Sara Jones (WH) 3:07.51, 11. Eliza Boone (FC) 3:09.50.
200-meter dash: 1. Maddie Muller (WH) 25.64, 2. Shauvi Kennedy (FC) 25.83, 7. Carson Graves (WH) 28.20, 8. Avery Sanford (FC) 28.58.
3,200-meter run: 8. Elizabeth Valles (FC) 14:17.45, 9. Sara Jones (WH) 16:37.25.
4x400-meter relay: 4. WHHS (Emma Campbell, Carson Graves, Emily Harrod, Maddie Muller) 4:14.15.
Shot put: 1. Jaden Oldham (FC) 33-02, 3. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 28-05, 10. Rory Shields (WH) 16-10.50.
Discus throw: 1. Rebecca Bloemer (FC) 98-09, 7. Jaden Oldham (FC) 61-10, 10. Rory Shields (WH) 46-09.
Long jump: 1. Taylor Manley (FC) 17-03.50, 2. Maddie Muller (WH) 17-00.25, 4. Emily Harrod (WH) 14-09, 10. Kelsey Sowders (FC) 12-05.50.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Manley (FC) 36-04.75.
BOYS
4x800-meter relay: 3. WHHS (Joshua Downey, Jon Eades, Matthias Jones, Griffin Staude) 8:46.50.
110-meter high hurdles: 1. Henry Nsiah (FC) 16.21, 5. Henry Andrews (FC) 18.37,
100-meter dash: 4. Bryce Tucker (FC) 11.37, 7. Dillon Withers (WH) 11.63, 9. Kaden Moorman (FC) 11.95, 10. Meechi Britt (WH) 11.96.
4x200-meter relay: 4. WHHS (Aiden Carter, Jaden Youngblood, Jeffery Parker, Navier Starks) 1:42.29.
1,600-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 4:33.93.
4x100-meter relay: 3. FCHS (Henry Nsiah, Kaden Moorman, Ty Taylor, Bryce Tucker) 44.87, 5. WHHS (Meechi Britt, Jaden Youngblood, Tyler Withers, Dillon Withers) 46.61.
400-meter dash: 5. Zac Cox (FC) 54.75, 6. Jeffery Parker (WH) 56.28, 7. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 56.28, 11. Navier Starks (WH) 57.80.
300-meter hurdles: 3. Henry Nsiah (FC) 42.89.
800-meter run: 3. Joshua Downey (WH) 2:04.31, 9. Matthias Jones (WH) 2:14.99, 12. Ethan Begin (FC) 2:24.95.
200-meter dash: 3. Bryce Tucker (FC) 23.16, 6. Dillon Withers (WH) 24.38, 8. Meechi Britt (WH) 24.98.
3,200-meter run: 1. Griffin Staude (WH) 9:57.29, 3. Jon Eades (WH) 10:16.39.
4x400-meter relay: 3. WHHS (Joshua Downey, Matthias Jones, Grant Parsley, Griffin Staude) 3:46.97.
Shot put: 2. James HIxon (WH) 44-05.50, 5. Taylor Childers (WH) 40-11.25.
Discus throw: 2. James Hixon (WH) 134-02, 11. Jacob Fields (WH) 91-01.
Long jump: 3. Henry Nsiah (FC) 19-05.25, 4. Dillon Withers (WH) 19-03.25, 6. Jeffery Parker (WH) 19-00.25, 9. Henry Andrews (FC) 17-00.75.
Triple jump: 7. Aiden Carter (WH) 36-00.50, 9. Henry Andrews (FC) 35-05, 10. Tyler Withers (WH) 31-11.75.
High jump: 6. Navier Starks (WH) 5-04.
UNIFIED
Mixed shot put: 1. Morgan Hammond/Clay Campbell (WH) 50-10.50.
Mixed long jump: 1. Morgan Hammond/Aiden Carter (WH) 19-07.50.
Mixed 2x50-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Jaden Youngblood) 14.45.
Mixed 4x200-meter relay: 1. WHHS (Morgan Hammond, Tyler Withers) 59.47.
