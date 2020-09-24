092520_whhsgolfs1.jpg

Western Hills' boys golf team had its Senior Night Monday at Juniper Hill. This year's seniors are Jaxson Hill, left, and Damien Shanks. Western Hills, Franklin County and Frankfort will play in the Region 9 Tournament Monday at Kearney Hill in Lexington. (Photo submitted)

