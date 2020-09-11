091220.BGlf-WHJacksonWhitaker_submitted.jpeg

Western Hills' Jackson Whitaker watches a putt during the Wolverines' match with Frankfort Thursday at Lakeview. Whitaker had WHHS' low score with a 34 as Western Hills edged Frankfort 139-140. (Photo submitted)

