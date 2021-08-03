Western Hills and Franklin County finished in the middle of the pack at the Flyer Classic boys golf tournament Tuesday at Juniper Hill.

WHHS, led by Jackson Whitaker with a 78, finished sixth with a score of 331, and FCHS was seventh at 339. Will Dowler led the Flyers with an 82.

Montgomery County won the tournament with a score of 306, and the Indians’ Logan McCormick, with a 69, was the only player in the field to shoot under par.

St. Mary’s Rocco Zakutney had the next lowest score with an even-par 70, and the Vikings took second in the team standings at 307.

Carter Smith shot a 79 for the Wolverines, followed by Jake Dicken with an 84, and Lathan Roy and Logan Disponette each shot 90.

For FCHS, Ben Bevington shot an 83, followed by Will Logan at 85, Zack Perry at 89 and Jacob Hogan at 96.

Franklin County had a second team in the tournament, Franklin County Gold, which was led by Kolby Nesselrode with a 93. WHHS had three other golfers who played on the Western Hills Green team, and Will Boswell had its top score with an 89.

Tuesday’s tournament was the Flyers’ second of the season. They’ll tee it up again in the Gibson Classic Friday at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription