The Western Hills boys golf team recently held its banquet.

Jackson Whitaker was named the team’s Most Valuable Player, Griffin Hurst was named the most improved player, and Logan Disponette received the coach’s award.

Accomplishments for this year’s team included seven players earning all-state academic honorable mention, 11 players being awarded their WHHS letters, and Whitaker winning the Hilen Cup.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription