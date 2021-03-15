031321_SWIM_ShelbyCoInvitational_hb_web-14.jpg

Western Hills' Evan Sinor-Huggins swims the 100 yard freestyle at the meet in Shelbyville March 13. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The Franklin County and Western Hills swim teams competed in a meet Saturday in Shelbyville that was hosted by Collins.

The Wolverines had the best team finish, placing fourth in the boys standings, and Franklin County was fifth.

In the girls standings, WHHS tied for sixth place with Spencer County, and FCHS was eighth.

Here are the results for the local teams.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: 6. WHHS (Sidney Wix, Olivia Adkins, Sarah Lodmell, Savannah Salchli) 2:40.29.

200-yard freestyle: 7. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 2:57.92.

200-yard IM: 8. Sidney Wix (FC) 54.21.

50-yard freestyle: 13. Makayla Dees (WH) 36.39, 15. Savannah Salchli (FC) 40.07, 16. Stevie Smith (WH) 40.54.

100-yard butterfly: 6. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:18.52.

100-yard freestyle: 12. Makayla Dees (WH) 1:19.2.

500-yard freestyle: 11. Sidney Wix (FC) 7:14.31.

100-yard backstroke: 5. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:17.83.

100-yard breaststroke: 9. Sarah Lodmell (WH) 1:48.10, 11. Savannah Salchli (FC) 2:03.80.

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 4. WHHS (Hunter Foster, Joey Curtsinger, Garrett Foster, Evan Sinor-Huggins) 2:04.06, 7. FCHS (Braden Kalla, Maximus Briedert,  Christian Adkins, Collin Matthews) 2:09.06.

200-yard freestyle: 4. Collin Matthews (FC) 1:59.47, 10. Garrett Foster (WH) 2:12.35, 12. Christian Adkins (FC) 2:19.68.

200-yard IM: 7. Maximus Briedert (FC) 2:40.29.

50-yard freestyle: 5. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 25.44, 6. Collin Matthews (FC) 26.40, 7. Hunter Foster (WH) 26.84, 9. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 27.21, 10. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 27.35, 15. Jack Caldwell (WH) 29.38.

100-yard freestyle: 2. Evan Sinor-Huggins (WH) 55.99, 6. Braden Kalla (FC) 1:02.92, 12. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:04.41, 19. Logan Prewitt (FC) 1:11.45.

500-yard freestyle: 3. Garrett Foster (WH) 6:04.21.

200-yard freestyle relay: 6. WHHS (Evan Sinor-Huggins, Hunter Foster, Garrett Foster, Jack Caldwell) 1:53.27, 9. FCHS (Maximus Briedert, Jackson Prewitt, Logan Prewitt, Collin Matthews) 1:55.86.

100-yard backstroke: 4. Hunter Foster (WH) 1:05.46, 9. Braden Kalla (FC) 1:12.67.

100-yard breaststroke: 7. Joey Curtsinger (WH) 1:22.56, 8. Jackson Prewitt (FC) 1:23.13.

400-yard freestyle relay: 3. FCHS (Braden Kalla, Logan Prewitt, Christian Adkins, Jackson Prewitt) 4:29.65.

