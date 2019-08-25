Western Hills’ boys soccer team had played two tough games in the Rotary Capital City Classic, losing 3-2 to Franklin County Thursday and 1-0 to Frankfort Friday.
On Saturday WHHS claimed third place in the tournament, shutting out Anderson County 3-0 for its first win of the season at Sower Soccer Complex.
“I thought we played well the first 10 minutes, and then once we started settling in we got a little too comfortable,” WHHS coach Chad Mangum said.
That didn’t stop the Wolverines from taking control of the game. They scored two goals in the first half, on shots by Dhruv Kothari and Ethan Dunigan.
The score stayed 2-0 until Wade Sutley connected on a shot with 9:20 left in the match to make the final margin 3-0.
“We had two goals that had a nice buildup and good finish,” Mangum said, “and we did some good things in the midst of things we didn’t do well.”
Matthew Meyer had the shutout in goal for Western Hills.
Dunigan and Garrett Clark were named to the all-tournament team, along with Anderson County’s Taylor Wright and Wesley Ashby.
WHHS (1-2-1) plays its next match at Sower Soccer Complex Tuesday against Danville at 6:30 p.m.