Western Hills’ boys soccer team played Anderson County in the first round of the Capital City Classic Saturday and won 3-2 in overtime.

Raul Hernandez and Baylor Brooker both scored a goal and had an assist for WHHS. Lance Sutley scored a goal, and Chinmay Tope had an assist.

WHHS plays Lexington Catholic in the 2A Section 2 tournament Tuesday at Boyle County.

