Western Hills’ boys soccer team shut out Paris 6-0 Tuesday at WHHS.

Western Hills logo

Six players scored for the Wolverines — Will Wilder, Luigi Giavazzi, Omar Gonzalez, Chase Crume, Jake Goodman and TJ Walker.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription