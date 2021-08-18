Western Hills logo

Western Hills’ boys soccer team defeated Danville 4-3 Tuesday at WHHS.

Baylor Booker scored two goals for the Wolverines, Daniel Zelaya had one, and Greg Meyer scored on a penalty kick.

WHHS (2-1) plays its next game at home Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Mercer County.

