Western Hills’ boys soccer team is halfway to one of its goals for the season.

The Wolverines defeated Franklin County 3-1 Thursday at WHHS in the second round of the Capital City Classic.

091022.BSoc-WH Hernandez_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Raul Hernandez, left, runs to the WHHS student section after scoring the first goal of Thursday's game against Franklin County in the Capital City Classic at WHHS. Daniel Zelaya (20) and Carson Thomas join the celebration. Hernandez scored all of WHHS' goals in its 3-1 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
091022.BSoc-WH Giavazzi-FC Martinez_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Marlon Martinez (26) leaps over Western Hills goalkeeper Luigi Giavazzi as FCHS' Eric Peiffer (33) runs to the goal during the Capital City Classic Thursday at WHHS. Western Hills won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
091022.BSoc-WH Porter-FC Rodriguez_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Amen Porter, center, plays a header behind Franklin County's Everson Rodriguez as WHHS' Jake Goodman (23) backs up the play Thursday at WHHS in the Capital City Classic. WHHS won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription