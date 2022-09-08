Western Hills' Raul Hernandez, left, runs to the WHHS student section after scoring the first goal of Thursday's game against Franklin County in the Capital City Classic at WHHS. Daniel Zelaya (20) and Carson Thomas join the celebration. Hernandez scored all of WHHS' goals in its 3-1 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills' Amen Porter, center, plays a header behind Franklin County's Everson Rodriguez as WHHS' Jake Goodman (23) backs up the play Thursday at WHHS in the Capital City Classic. WHHS won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Marlon Martinez (26) leaps over Western Hills goalkeeper Luigi Giavazzi as FCHS' Eric Peiffer (33) runs to the goal during the Capital City Classic Thursday at WHHS. Western Hills won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Western Hills’ boys soccer team is halfway to one of its goals for the season.
The Wolverines defeated Franklin County 3-1 Thursday at WHHS in the second round of the Capital City Classic.
“One of the goals we actually had for this year is to finish the season undefeated against our rivals,” WHHS coach Marquee Dawson said. “Now we’re one for two with one to go on Saturday.”
Western Hills’ rivals are FCHS and Frankfort, and the Wolverines will play Frankfort in the Capital City Classic championship game Saturday at 8 p.m. at Capitol View Park.
FHS defeated Anderson County 8-1 in Thursday’s first game. Anderson and Franklin County will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in the third-place match.
WHHS’ Raul Hernandez had a hat trick Thursday, scoring all three of the Wolverines’ goals. The first came nine minutes into the game, and the second at the 4:13 mark gave WHHS a 2-0 halftime lead.
Less than four minutes into the second half, the Flyers were called for a foul in the box, and Hernandez made the penalty kick for a 3-0 advantage.
The Flyers got on the board with a goal from Marlon Martinez with 7:18 left in the game.
FHS 8, Anderson Co. 1
In the first game Thursday, Frankfort got eight goals from eight different players as the Panthers ran their record to 8-2-1.
FHS led 3-0 at halftime with a goal from Preston Barber, a penalty kick by Tyler Miller and a goal from David Rebelledo off a corner kick by Barber.
In the second half, Frankfort opened the scoring with a goal by Alex Gonzalez. The Bearcats scored on a penalty kick to make the score 4-1, but FHS scored the last four goals of the game on shots by Colby Cracraft, William Nolberto, Ty Hancock and Taylor Dunigan.
