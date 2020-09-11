Western Hills logo

Western Hills' boys soccer team defeated Bardstown 3-2 Thursday at WHHS to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Scoring for WHHS were Wade Sutley, Rafael Fricker and Casey Smith. Raul Hernandez had two assists, and Lucas Nance had one.

The Wolverines celebrated Senior Night Thursday. This year's seniors are Fricker, Sutley, Craig Badger, Jack Caldwell, Henry Hoffmann, Zach Hurst, Brayden Lambert, Lincoln Mattox, Matthew Meyer, Jake Miracle, Eddy Nfor, Stefan Rudic, Casey Smith, Tyler Smith and Kaleb Stratton.

Western Hills plays at home Saturday at 1 p.m. against Shelby County.

